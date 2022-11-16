ENG
Drone blew up oil depot in Orlovsky region of Russian Federation, - Governor

There is new bavovna in Russia. This time in the Orlovsky region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA-Novosti.

"A drone blew up an oil depot in the village of Stalevy Kyn in the Orlovsky region, there were no casualties, the governor said," the message reads.

For now, this is all the known information about the incident.

