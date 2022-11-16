Erdogan insists on dialogue with Putin: otherwise "consequences will be limitless"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the world against isolating Russia, the occupier country, and reminded that "from the first day of the conflict, we declared that there are no winners in war, and there are no losers in peace."

He said this at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Censor.NET reports with reference to Anadolu.

"What will be the consequences of isolating the Russian Federation?" the journalist asked Erdogan.

"The consequences will be limitless," Erdogan replied and assured that Turkey "makes every effort for peace, justice, and welfare in Ukraine."

He warned the world against the occupation of the Russian Federation and reminded that "from the first day of the conflict, we declared that there are no winners in war, and there are no losers in peace."

Erdogan also noted that he respects the Russian Federation's reaction to the fall of the missile on the territory of Poland.

"It is important for us that Russia has declared that it has nothing to do with this," the Turkish president said.