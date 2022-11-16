Missile attack on Poland would not have happened if Russian Federation had not waged aggressive war against Ukraine, - Scholz
The circumstances of the missile attack on Polish territory should be thoroughly investigated, but it is already clear that this would not have happened if the Russian Federation had not waged an aggressive war against Ukraine.
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"The terrible missile strike in Poland must be thoroughly investigated. It is good that NATO members are gathering to do it quickly," he said.
According to Scholz, at this point, any premature conclusions are "out of the question."
"One thing is clear: none of this would have happened without Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," he concluded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password