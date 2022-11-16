Council extended martial law and general mobilization until February 19, 2023

The Verkhovna Rada extended the term of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days - until February 19, 2023.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

294 and 297 deputies voted for the corresponding resolutions #8189 and #8190. This is the fifth vote of the Parliament for martial law since the beginning of the war: February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15 and today," the message reads.

This time, no one reported the issue (it was usually done by the Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov), the parliamentarian added.

