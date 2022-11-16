ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6356 visitors online
News War
4 083 12

Council extended martial law and general mobilization until February 19, 2023

війна,зсу

The Verkhovna Rada extended the term of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days - until February 19, 2023.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

294 and 297 deputies voted for the corresponding resolutions #8189 and #8190. This is the fifth vote of the Parliament for martial law since the beginning of the war: February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15 and today," the message reads.

This time, no one reported the issue (it was usually done by the Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov), the parliamentarian added.

Watch more: Chornobaivka after liberation from Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

mobilization (1132) martial law (98) Iaroslav Zhelezniak (96)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 