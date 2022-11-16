Verkhovna Rada demands exclusion of Russia from G20

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the "G20" with the demand to exclude Russia from the G20. The appeal was supported by 310 people’s deputies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of People's Deputy from "Golos" Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"Parliament appealed to the countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) to exclude the Russian Federation from the membership of this Group. That is, to make it G19," he said.

The Council justified its demand by the fact that Russia is purposefully destroying the population of Ukraine, which has all the signs of genocide.

Read more: Yesterday’s missile attack on Ukraine is real performance of Russian Federation at G20 summit, - Zelensky

"Russia's purposeful destruction of the population of Ukraine, which has all the signs of genocide, as well as indiscriminate missile strikes and artillery shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Russian occupying forces, which do not pursue any military goals and have exclusively terrorist goals," Zhelezniak quotes the text.

We will remind you that President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the G20 summit online. In his address to the members of the G20, the head of state said that the time has come to end Russia's destructive war in Ukraine.