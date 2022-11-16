Yesterday’s missile attack on Ukraine is real performance of Russian Federation at G20 summit, - Zelensky

Yesterday’s massive missile attack on Ukraine is the real performance of the Russian Federation at the G20 summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during his speech at the "Digital Transformation" panel at the summit, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday at the summit, everyone talked about how to end the Russian war. The Russian representative even made some comments... And after that, almost 100 Russian missiles hit Ukraine," the head of state said.

He said that as a result of the shelling, residential buildings were burned, power plants were destroyed again, and hundreds of cities were left without electricity, water, and heat. In addition, according to him, Internet traffic fell by two-thirds.

"Unfortunately, there are human casualties. And not only in Ukraine! Russian missiles hit the territory of neighboring Poland yesterday. There must be a quick reaction. This missile attack is a real performance of Russia at the "twenty". So when I say "G19", I'm not wrong. Because Russia is a terrorist, and we protect ourselves from it. Such is the reality," the president summed up.

Read more: Russia planned large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in anticipation of Zelensky’s speech at G20, - ISW

Also remind that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 Shaheds were shot down.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that on November 15, the most massive attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine took place.

It was also reported that the SSU opened 17 criminal proceedings on the facts of yesterday's missile attack on Ukraine.