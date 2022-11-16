During day of November 16, Russian occupiers carried out 2 air strikes, 3 missile strikes and 16 shellings from rocket launchers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 16.

The message begins: "The two hundred and sixty-sixth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line. During the day, the Russian occupiers carried out 2 air strikes, 3 missile strikes and launched more than 13 attacks from rocket salvo systems. A rocket attack was made against a civil infrastructure object in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bily Kolodiaz, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha and Komisarove;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Berestove, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Terny;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka and Ozaryanivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaisky, Nevelsky and Mariinka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Shcherbaky.

In the Kherson direction, the settlements of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were directly affected by the fire of barrel and jet artillery.

Russian occupation forces continue to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, as a result of fire damage to the area of ​​the enemy's concentration on November 15, in the settlement of Denezhnikovo, Luhansk region, the enemy's losses amounted to about 50 people killed and wounded. The liquidation of 8 occupiers and wounding of 16 armed persons on November 9 in the area of ​​the city of Amvrosiivka, Donetsk region, was also confirmed.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces, a railway bridge was damaged in the area of ​​Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia region. This makes it impossible to use the building in the interests of the Russian occupiers.

A successful fire attack on the location of enemy personnel on November 15 in the areas of Skadovsk, Novomykolaivka, and Nova Mayachka settlements was confirmed. Information on the number of casualties of the invaders is being clarified.

In Melitopol, the broadcast of Russian TV channels has been disabled. There are also significant problems with water supply in the city.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 2 times during the day. 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

During the current day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and 2 ammunition warehouses of the Russian occupiers.