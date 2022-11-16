ENG
I received signals that Putin wants direct negotiations - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received signals from Western partners regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for direct negotiations with Ukraine.

"I received signals. That Putin wants direct negotiations. I received such signals. I proposed a public form, because Russia is waging a public war," the president told reporters.

He also confirmed a meeting with CIA Director Burns. "Yesterday, Burns sat in the bomb shelter. And then we talked with him. We discussed all the issues that are important to us. We know each other. He is on the side of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

