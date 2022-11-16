Russia has lost to Ukraine strategically, operationally and tactically, - General Milley

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Mark Milley believes that Russia has failed in every goal it set in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to CNN, Milley stated this following the seventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Every time the Russians were defeated. They lost strategically, they lost operationally and, I repeat, they lost tactically. What they tried to do, they failed," he said.

"The strategic rethinking of their objectives, their illegal invasion has failed," Milley concluded, citing as an example Russia's failure to "capture the whole of Ukraine" at the beginning of the war, as well as its focus on capturing Donbas and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Read more: There is only one condition for negotiations - Russia must leave all occupied territories, - Zaluzhnyi

"Along the entire front line of about 900 kilometers, Ukrainians achieved success after success, and the Russians were defeated every time," the American general added.

At the same time, Milley assessed the probability of Ukraine's military victory as "low".

"The likelihood of Ukraine's military victory - the expulsion of Russians from all of Ukraine, including... Crimea, the likelihood that this will happen in the near future is not high from a military point of view," - he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier, Milley said that the Russian military has suffered more than 100,000 casualties in killed and wounded troops in Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces are likely to suffer the same level of losses in the war, which is now in its ninth month.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also called for the earliest possible start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that the early refusal to negotiate during the First World War increased human suffering and led to millions of casualties.

Read more: General Milli is in favor of negotiations with Russian Federation in near future. Biden is opposed to it - NYT