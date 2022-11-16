Tragedy in Poland would not have happened if Russia had not invaded Ukraine - US at UN Security Council

The investigation into the downing of the missile in Poland continues, but it is clear that this would not have happened if the Russian Federation had not unleashed an undeclared war against Ukraine.

This statement was made on Wednesday during a meeting of the UN Security Council by US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield.

"We do not know all the facts yet. However, we do know one thing: this tragedy would never have happened if there had been no unnecessary Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," the representative of the United States said.

She noted that the United States offered full support and assistance in Poland's investigation to determine what exactly happened.

Thomas Greenfield also stressed that the UN Charter clearly defines: Ukraine has every right to defend its territory from such attacks, as well as to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the head of the U.S. mission acknowledged that, in fact, the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine was one of the largest strikes since the beginning of the war. She reminded that millions of Ukrainians are now without heating and electricity.

"This is a deliberate tactic of Putin. Obviously, he has decided that if he cannot seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country in order to achieve its submission," the head of the U.S. Mission to the UN emphasized.

She also expressed full solidarity of the United States with the Ukrainian people.

As a reminder, on November 16, the UN Security Council is holding a meeting against the backdrop of the latest massive missile attack on Ukrainian civilian cities.