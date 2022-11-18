Peace is impossible until Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine - Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that peace in Ukraine is impossible until Russia withdraws its troops from the country.

He stated this in an іnterview with Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Borrell noted that the possibility of peace depends on Russia, because "it is the aggressor who must leave if it wants to achieve peace".

Read more: Borrell: EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

"I fear that Russia is not yet ready to withdraw its troops (from Ukraine), but until it withdraws, peace remains impossible," the EU High Representative said.