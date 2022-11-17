Borrell: EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

The European Union fully supports Poland’s ongoing investigation to establish the facts of the explosion caused by a missile near the border with Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The European Union believes that "the tragic incident was the result of another massive wave of rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russia yesterday, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. These attacks are a gross violation of international law."

"Russia must stop its illegal war. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and its inherent right to self-defense against Russian aggression, as enshrined in the UN Charter. We will continue to provide strong political, military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. We will continue to increase pressure on Russia to end the war and withdraw from the territory of Ukraine, including through restrictive measures," Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy assured that Russia and all its accomplices will be brought to justice.

On November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, two missiles fell in Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defense Ministry called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation". The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring the situation.

Later, the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.

US President Joe Biden told the G7 and NATO partners that the missile explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

CNN has learned that it was the Ukrainian military that told the US and allies that they tried to intercept a Russian missile near the site of the strike in Poland. It is not yet known if this air defense missile is the same missile that struck Poland, but this information has become the basis for the current US assessment.