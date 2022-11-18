"Question of time": Kim talked about situation on Kinburn Spit
According to him, one should not expect that anything will change in this area today.
The Kinburn spit, which is located in the Mykolaiv region, is currently not officially freed from the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian authorities note that it is too early to comment on the situation in this area. As the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim stated on the air of the telethon, the topic of the Kinburn spit should be left for a certain time, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.
"There (on the Kinburn spit - ed.) are Russian troops," Kim said.
According to him, one should not expect that anything will change in this area today, but the Russians are on the brink - it's only a matter of time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password