"Question of time": Kim talked about situation on Kinburn Spit

The Kinburn spit, which is located in the Mykolaiv region, is currently not officially freed from the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian authorities note that it is too early to comment on the situation in this area. As the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim stated on the air of the telethon, the topic of the Kinburn spit should be left for a certain time, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"There (on the Kinburn spit - ed.) are Russian troops," Kim said.

According to him, one should not expect that anything will change in this area today, but the Russians are on the brink - it's only a matter of time.

