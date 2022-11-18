ENG
Lavrov was not allowed to attend OSCE meeting in Poland, - Jozviak

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was banned from entering Poland, where the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held.

This was reported by the Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty Rikard Jozvyak, Censor.NET informs.

"Warsaw has decided to ban the entry of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Poland for the OSCE ministerial meeting in Lodz on December 1-2. Russia responded with an angry letter to the OSCE," the message reads.

Lavrov (290) OSCE mission (790) Poland (1290) Jozwiak (42)
