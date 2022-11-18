Ukraine managed to beat Russia in information war, - Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine managed to beat the Russian Federation in the information war.
He expressed this opinion during an address to the student community of Ireland, Censor.NET reports.
"I believe that we have traveled this path very well. It is not yet complete, but we have begun to be heard. Information in our hands has become a powerful weapon. In my opinion, it is the opposite here: if there were more weapons on the battlefield in Russia, then in information space, we were able to beat them," Zelensky said.
The head of state thanked the whole world and Ukrainians for this.
