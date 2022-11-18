Polish investigators may come to Ukraine as part of investigation of missile incident - Morawiecki

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that if necessary, Polish investigators involved in the investigation of the incident with the fall of the missile in Przewodw would come to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"As soon as it is necessary, Polish investigators will go to the Ukrainian side," Morawiecki said.

He assured that the government seeks to shed light on the incident as soon as possible.

"We also receive support from our American allies. Today I met with the American delegation, which also presented me a certain sequence of events that most likely took place at that time," Morawiecki said.

The head of the Polish government noted that it was necessary to leave room for investigators, experts and specialists. "We have such specialists, excellent specialists, but we also not only allowed, but also invited our allies, American specialists and others to check this incident," he explained.

"We want to cooperate as closely as possible, including with the Ukrainian side, because let's not forget - it is they who are fighting there today for peace, for security, for peace in Europe, including in Poland. They are dying on their barricades, in their trenches for our peace and security," Morawiecki said. As he stressed, "every detail should be explained very carefully".