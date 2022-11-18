Extremely fierce hostilities continue in Donetsk region, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the situation at the front.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to video appeal of President.

"Extremely fierce combat actions in Donetsk region are still ongoing, there has been no easing of fighting or respite. Only yesterday about a hundred Russian attacks were repelled in Donetsk region. All our soldiers who hold positions in Donbas are real heroes.

Today, I would like to particularly mention border guards of Kharkiv and Sumy detachments who are currently operating in Donetsk region. Their mortar crews are helping a lot, not giving rest to the occupants. I am also grateful to the soldiers of the 4th Operational Brigade of the National Guard, which defends Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction. Smart initiative and resilience are two things that provide extremely useful results.

We do not give in to the enemy in any of the frontline areas. We respond everywhere, we hold our positions everywhere. In certain areas, we are preparing future successes," Zelensky noted.

