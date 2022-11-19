Part of occupiers from Kherson settled in Novoaidar, - Luhansk RMA

The occupiers shelled eight settlements in the Luhansk region, part of the Russians from Kherson settled in Novoaidar, local checks were strengthened in nearby communities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Luhansk RMA.

As noted, in Novoaidar, the movement of separate units of the Russian occupying forces, which were transferred from the Kherson direction, has already been recorded. And in nearby Denezhnikovo, local inspections have been strengthened.

"This happened after November 15, when as a result of fire damage to the enemy's concentration area, the Russians lost about 50 people killed and wounded. The distribution of summons continues in Novopskov. First of all, those men who have a passport of the so-called "LPR" receive them, because they are registered with the Russians," the report says.

Meanwhile, it became known from open sources that 200 difficult teenagers from various subjects of Russia, as well as from the so-called "LPR", arrived in the Chechen Republic and are registered with the relevant authorities.

During the stay in the region, preventive work will be carried out with the children for military and patriotic education.

See more: Liberated Makiivka in Luhansk region is broken and littered with corpses of Ruscists. PHOTOS

On November 18, the Russians opened fire on Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novoselivka, Miasozharivka, Novoehorivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, and Stelmakhivka in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit the control post, more than 12 areas of concentration of manpower and anti-aircraft defense, and the means of air defense of the occupiers.