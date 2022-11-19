APEC countries for G20 condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific region have joined international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

They stated the highest level saying that "the majority" of them condemned the war. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The statement matched verbatim the G20 declaration issued last week after a summit in Indonesia.

The APEC declaration was published after a day and a half of negotiations in Bangkok. The communique was agreed to by all APEC members, including China, which has refrained from publicly criticizing Moscow for the invasion but resorted to several diplomatic tricks.

"The majority of members sharply condemned the war in Ukraine and emphasized that it causes enormous human suffering and exacerbates existing problems in the world economy. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement said.

The 21 APEC members account for 38% of the world's population, 62% of the gross domestic product, and 48% of trade.