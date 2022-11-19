ENG
Germany has already delivered 30 "Gepard" self-propelled guns to Ukraine, - Embassy

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 30 "Gepard" SPGs, which have become an effective weapon against Iranian "Shahed-136" drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German Embassy in Ukraine.

"On the protection of the Ukrainian sky: since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 30 SPGs. The Gepard has become an effective weapon against the Iranian "Shahed-136" drones. It is used to protect Ukrainian critical infrastructure," the tweet reads.

