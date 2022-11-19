Netishyn, satellite city of Khmelnytsky NPP, has been completely de-energized

Due to an overload of the power grid, an emergency shutdown occurred for an indefinite period in the entire territory of Netishyn, which is a satellite of the Khmelnytsky NPP.

As Censor.NET informs, the local city council announced this on Facebook on Saturday, November 19.

"According to Khmelnitskoblenergo, due to an overload of the electricity grid, an emergency shutdown occurred for an indefinite period in the entire territory of the city. Only critical infrastructure is connected to the network: the medical center and the water supply to the city," the message says.

According to Khmelnitskoblenergo, emergency power outages occurred in the region due to overloading of the power grid. It is not yet known when electricity will be available in Netishyn.

Later, the city council added that there are no official schedules of power outages in Netishyn. They were only indicative for the convenience of consumers. And now oblenergo will not provide indicative schedules either. There will be emergency shutdowns.

"As folk wisdom says: We wanted it to be as good as possible, but it turned out as usual. Do not call and do not look for the guilty. Do not interfere with the work of energy companies," the authorities said.