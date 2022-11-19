Russia keeps 6 ships with 80 calibers in two seas - Navy

The Russian Federation maintains 6 missile carriers with a total salvo of 80 Calibers in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 19.11.2022:

7 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of "Calibre" cruise missiles, the total salvo is 4 missiles;

in the Sea of ​​Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Caliber" cruise missiles, total salvo - 76 missiles;

in a day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of ​​Azov - 24 vessels, of which 11 vessels were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea – 15 ships, of which 7 ships continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of ​​1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov," the message reads.