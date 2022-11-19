Russia keeps 6 ships with 80 calibers in two seas - Navy
The Russian Federation maintains 6 missile carriers with a total salvo of 80 Calibers in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.
This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 19.11.2022:
7 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of "Calibre" cruise missiles, the total salvo is 4 missiles;
in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;
in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Caliber" cruise missiles, total salvo - 76 missiles;
in a day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:
to the Sea of Azov - 24 vessels, of which 11 vessels were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;
to the Black Sea – 15 ships, of which 7 ships continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;
Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov," the message reads.
