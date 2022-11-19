FSB created special groups to hunt down Ukrainian partisans, - Center of National Resistance

Russian special services have started hunting for partisans, creating so-called temporary task forces to search for them.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the groups include employees of the counterintelligence department of the FSB and other services.

"It should be noted that the Russians had previously created such groups in Syria. The task of the groups, in addition to identifying members of the Ukrainian underground, is to monitor Internet traffic and identify targets for launching missile strikes," the report says.

The National Resistance Center urges local residents to remain vigilant and not expose themselves to danger once again.

"Remember that the resistance to the occupation is carried out by people with appropriate military training. At the same time, the highest value of people in the TOT is life," the Center urged.