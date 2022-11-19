Russians shelled humanitarian point in Kherson region, 5 wounded, - PO
In the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, Russian troops fired at a humanitarian point during the distribution of bread, wounding 5 people.
As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.
"Russian terrorists fired at a humanitarian point during the distribution of bread. It happened in Bilozerka in the Kherson region. As a result of insidious shelling, 5 people were injured."
Tymoshenko also clarified that as a result of a car hitting a mine on the section of the road between Beryslav-Zmiyivka settlements on Friday, one person died and another was injured.
