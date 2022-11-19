ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13572 visitors online
News
2 408 6

Russians shelled humanitarian point in Kherson region, 5 wounded, - PO

рф,армія,найманці

In the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, Russian troops fired at a humanitarian point during the distribution of bread, wounding 5 people.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

"Russian terrorists fired at a humanitarian point during the distribution of bread. It happened in Bilozerka in the Kherson region. As a result of insidious shelling, 5 people were injured."

Tymoshenko also clarified that as a result of a car hitting a mine on the section of the road between Beryslav-Zmiyivka settlements on Friday, one person died and another was injured.

Read more: One person died as result of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (153) Khersonska region (2133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 