One person died as result of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
As a result of the night attack in Zaporizhzhia, one person died.
This was reported by acting Anatolii Kurtev, mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Censor.NET reports.
"According to preliminary information, the Russian creatures that shelled our Zaporizhzhia yesterday took the life of one peaceful person," he wrote.
Earlier it was reported that as a result of yesterday's enemy shelling, more than 120 residential buildings were left without heating in one of the city's districts.
According to Kurtev, it is expected that by the end of the day the heating in the houses will be restored.
