Ukraine imported electricity from Slovakia in test mode

The state energy trader "Energy Company of Ukraine" JSC carried out a repeated test supply of electricity from Europe.

This is stated in the press release of the company, Censor.NET informs.

On November 19, the state energy trader successfully carried out a test supply of imported electricity from Slovakia with a capacity of 1 MW within 2 hours. In the last month, this is already the second test delivery under the import contracts of "EKU" JSC. The company carried out the first test of electricity import on October 27.

It is noted that currently the import of electricity is not of a commercial nature and is carried out to check the possibility of receiving electricity from Slovakia in case of need for the power system.

