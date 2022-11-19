Russian occupation units in Luhansk are increasing in number, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the situation with the number of occupants in Luhansk.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"The number of occupation units of Russian troops is increasing in the city of Luhansk. In the settlements of Krasne and Semeykine on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the enemy places personnel in abandoned houses and forcibly expels civilians from their homes to other settlements," the statement reads.

