Austin on war in Ukraine: Putin’s associates may conclude that getting nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt
Russia’s war against Ukraine may cause a new round of nuclear proliferation among authoritarian states.
This was stated by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during the International Security Forum in Halifax, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching what is happening. And they may well conclude that obtaining nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt," Austin said.
