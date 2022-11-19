ENG
News War
Austin on war in Ukraine: Putin’s associates may conclude that getting nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt

Russia’s war against Ukraine may cause a new round of nuclear proliferation among authoritarian states.

This was stated by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during the International Security Forum in Halifax, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching what is happening. And they may well conclude that obtaining nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt," Austin said.

