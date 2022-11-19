Austin on war in Ukraine: Putin’s associates may conclude that getting nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt

Russia’s war against Ukraine may cause a new round of nuclear proliferation among authoritarian states.

This was stated by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during the International Security Forum in Halifax.

"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching what is happening. And they may well conclude that obtaining nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt," Austin said.

