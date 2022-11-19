Ukraine and allies are developing declaration on air shield, - PO

Ukraine together with its allies started drafting a joint declaration on the Ukrainian air shield.

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was stated by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Iermak in a speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, the text of which is published by site of President.

"As Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure are likely to continue, Ukraine needs an effective missile defense. Very quickly, before the onset of winter!

Effective protection of our sky is an important component of security guarantees. Therefore, Ukraine, together with its closest allies, has started to develop a joint declaration on the Ukrainian air shield.

We aim to build a comprehensive multi-level system of air and missile defense of Ukraine. And this will contribute to the common aviation security of the entire European continent," he said.

Iermak stressed that the Kyiv Security Treaty, which was developed jointly with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, should be a joint document on strategic partnership that unites Ukraine and guarantor countries.

"Security guarantees - not assurances, but guarantees - should come from the core group of Ukraine's allies that have significant military potential. They should be ready to make both political and legal commitments. Alongside commitments to military assistance, a wider group of international partners should support a set of non-military sanctions-based guarantees. We have to ensure that the price of aggression will be too high for Russia," said the head of the President's Office.