Missile crash in Poland is reminder of Putin’s recklessness - Austin

The downing of the missile in Poland was another reminder to the international community of the recklessness of the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This week's tragic and disturbing explosion in Poland reminded the world of the recklessness of Putin's chosen war," the U.S. Secretary of Defense said, referring to a missile that landed in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

