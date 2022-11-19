Ukraine must win, this is our mission, and that’s it, - Chief of General Staff of Polish Army Andrzejczak

Ukraine must win the war unleashed against it by Russia, and achieving this goal is the mission of Western countries.

This was stated by Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army General Rajmund Andrzejczak during the International Security Forum organized in Canada, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Ukraine must win, this is our mission, that's it", -Andrzejczak said.

When asked about the dilemma of choosing priorities between climate change and security, he pointed to the interdependence of climate change in Africa and the increasing influx of immigrants to Europe.

In this context, Andrzejczak stressed the importance of the experience gained as a result of the war in Ukraine - for example, the ability to quickly create infrastructure to serve refugees, using Poland as a logistics hub.