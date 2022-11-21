NATO is putting more troops on high alert, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance is currently doing everything to prevent the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine beyond its borders. Thus, the number of combat groups in the eastern part of the lines has been increased from four to eight, and even more troops are being put on high alert.

According to him, the Alliance should be ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

"Yes, I know that this support comes at a price. In our countries, many people are facing a cost of living crisis. These are difficult times for many. But the price we pay as NATO allies is measured in money, and the Ukrainian state pays the price, which is measured in blood. And if we let Putin win, we will all pay a much higher price, or authoritarian regimes around the world will learn that they can get what they want. This will have direct consequences for our security, it will make the world more dangerous," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He also added that it would be a big mistake to underestimate Russia, as it "retains significant military potential, a large number of troops, is ready to suffer significant losses and is ready to inflict terrible suffering on the Ukrainian people."

Stoltenberg said that 2022 will be the eighth consecutive year of increased defense spending in Europe and Canada. By the end of the year, NATO will spend more than 350 billion US dollars in addition to defense.

"And we must realize that this war will most likely end at some stage at the negotiating table. But we also know that the outcome of these negotiations depends entirely on the strength on the battlefield. So, if we want an outcome acceptable to Ukraine, an outcome , which guarantees that Ukraine will be able to prevail as a sovereign, independent democratic nation in Europe, the best way to achieve this is through broad military support for Ukraine," he concluded.

