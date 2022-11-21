Russians used Kherson landfill to burn bodies - The Guardian

Russian occupation forces probably burned their dead bodies at a landfill in Kherson

This was written on Monday by the British newspaper The Guardian, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

Dozens of local residents told him about it.

Locals have repeatedly seen trucks dumping black sacks at the landfill, which were then thrown with garbage or burned. The smell of burnt meat was felt in the air.

"Whatever they were doing there, the smell was so unpleasant, like [rotten] meat," said a Kherson resident who works as a garbage truck driver.

Watch more: Mine under printer and other "surprises": servicemen showed SBU building in de-occupied Kherson. VIDEO

This happened on the farthest side of the dump, where no one is allowed now - they are afraid of mines and unexploded shells. A checkpoint was set up at the entrance to the landfill, local residents were not allowed to enter the territory.

Residents of the house, from where the landfill is visible, told reporters that during the burning a large cloud of smoke rose, and its smell made them sick.

"It smelled like burnt hair and, you know, like at the dentist - when they drill a tooth before putting a filling. And the smoke was so thick that the neighboring building was not visible," - one of the residents of the house said.

The interlocutors of the publication are convinced that in this way the Russians got rid of the corpses of their own soldiers.

"Every time our army fired at the Russians there, they took the remains to the landfill and burned them," said one of the local residents.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Kherson, there are wounded civilians, - Sobolevsky

It was not possible to independently confirm the words of Kherson residents, and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities refused to comment on these statements. One Kherson official said that he was not interested in "enemy burial sites". Journalists found Russian uniforms and helmets at the dump.