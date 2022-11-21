Russia wants to build a road on Arabat Spit

Occupants plan to build a road on Arabat Spit (Crimea) to transfer equipment to South of Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Center of National Resistance page.

"Given that the road through Armyansk is becoming dangerous for Russians, the enemy is building an alternate road through Arabatska Strelka. Local collaborator Oleksandr Ponomarev, former head of Strelka village council, helps them in this," the statement reads.

According to the Center, the enemy plans to expand the road to increase the capacity. However, these plans will not radically change the situation in the South for the enemy.

"But the collaborator, who is currently hiding in Kakhovka, will have to answer for the crime in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the CNS added.

The National Resistance Center calls on residents of the occupied territories not to cooperate with the enemy, not to voluntarily receive Russian and, if possible, to leave the region before its de-occupation.

We remind that the de-occupation of Kherson and the territory on the right bank of the Dnipro is strategically important for the Ukrainian military. It is from these positions that the Armed Forces will keep under fire control three main roads to Crimea.

The occupation "authorities" of Crimea confirmed that military fortifications are being built on the peninsula.