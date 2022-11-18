In occupied Crimea, Russians began to build fortifications. VIDEO

Serhii Aksyonov, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea appointed by Russia, ordered to carry out "fortification works to ensure the safety of Crimeans" on the peninsula.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the occupation administration.

"On the territory of Crimea, under my control, fortification works are being carried out, aimed at guaranteeing the safety of Crimeans," Aksyonov said.

At the same time, Kremlin puppet Aksyonov noted that the security of the occupied Crimea "must be achieved at the expense of measures" that are being carried out in the part of the Kherson region temporarily captured by the Russians. According to him, the actions of the occupying "authorities" are trying to be coordinated.

The Russians are building new trench defense systems on the Crimean border. The relevant video was released by StratCom of the AFU.

In the video, you can see Russian trenches, concrete anti-tank barriers, excavators digging trenches, heavy machinery, trucks and aircraft.

Read more: Ukraine will return Crimea without fight, - Reznikov