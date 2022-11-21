Kherson witnessed largest theft of cultural property since World War II, - Tkachenko

In Kherson, Russian invaders committed largest theft of cultural property since WWII.

This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko during a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the valuables that were stolen, I would like to emphasize that we are dealing with the largest theft since the Second World War. But it should also be emphasized that we are dealing with the largest evacuation of valuables that has been carried out since the Second World War. Because tens of thousands of exhibits were evacuated and are in safe cities," Tkachenko said.

He also noted that when leaving Kherson the Russian army destroyed a television tower, but the vast majority of Kherson residents already receive information from television and radio. In addition, the newspaper printing has already been restored.

"This is important because Kherson residents were deprived of easy access to information from Ukraine for nine months. The biggest impression of Kherson is the people themselves. It is extremely inspiring, because the vast majority of people were in the resistance system, did not cooperate with the occupiers. And they were very happy to see the return of the Ukrainian authorities. And this gives confidence and hope that in the near future we will settle and rebuild everything," the Minister stressed.