How many missiles are left in Russia: Reznikov published an estimate of the remaining missile arsenal of Russian Federation. INFOGRAPHICS
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, published an assessment of the remnants of Russia’s missile arsenal.
He published the relevant post on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Four enemies of the Russian missile arsenal:
- brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces;
- incompetent Russian missile forces;
- sanctions;
- time
Let's demilitarize the terrorist state in order to live in peace!" - stressed the head of the Ministry of Defense.
