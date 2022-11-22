How many missiles are left in Russia: Reznikov published an estimate of the remaining missile arsenal of Russian Federation. INFOGRAPHICS

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, published an assessment of the remnants of Russia’s missile arsenal.

He published the relevant post on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Four enemies of the Russian missile arsenal:

- brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces;

- incompetent Russian missile forces;

- sanctions;

- time

Let's demilitarize the terrorist state in order to live in peace!" - stressed the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Massive strikes can be expected at any time, Russia does not abandon its intentions to leave us in blackout, - Air Force