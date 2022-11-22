Russia keeps six ships on combat duty in Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS
As of November 22, 2022, there are 6 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
As of November 22, 2022:
- 6 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea;
- in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Caliber" cruise missiles, the total salvo - 76 missiles.
