Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russia keeps six ships on combat duty in Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS

As of November 22, 2022, there are 6 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea.

As of November 22, 2022:

  • 6 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea;
  • in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;
  • in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Caliber" cruise missiles, the total salvo - 76 missiles.

