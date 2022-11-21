I hope that various ill-advised decisions will not destroy Polish-Ukrainian relations, - spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yasina

Poland hopes that various rash decisions on both sides will not lead to the destruction of relations between Ukraine and Poland.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Polish Press Agency, Censor.NET informs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the rocket explosion in the village of Pshevoduv, noted that a Russian, not a Ukrainian, missile hit Poland. At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested that the missile could have belonged to the Ukrainian air defense forces, which were defending the territory from Russian strikes.

"There was an agreement between various Polish and Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian experts have arrived. Now we will see how their communication will be," said Polish MFA spokesman Lukasz Jasina.

He called for valuing the relations between our countries.

"But let's really remember what a great treasure Polish-Ukrainian relations are, that we were lucky again in misfortune, that we managed to correct the situation in these few months, although there are still many questions, many things between our societies," he added.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.