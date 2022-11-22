1,886 settlements have already been deoccupied, PO

The Office of the President reported that defenders of Ukraine have already liberated 1,886 settlements from Russian occupation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"1,886 settlements have been de-occupied," the message reads.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko also reported that the following are working:

Medical facilities - in 965 n.p.

Educational institutions - in 1,065 n.p.

Social services - in 1,264 n.p.

Financial services - 1,206 n.p.

Restored:

Gas supply - in 1,303 n.p.

Electricity - in 1,340 n.p.

Water supply - in 1,432 n.p.

Mobile communication - in 1,190 n.p.

Work is ongoing to restore critical infrastructure in all de-occupied territories.