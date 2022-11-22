In Netflix series, Yaroslav Wise was called "Northern Russian" prince, Ministry of Culture is waiting for correction. PHOTOS

In January, the second season of the series "Vikings: Valhalla" will appear on the Netflix streaming platform.

New heroes were presented on the project's official Twitter account, Censor.NET informs.

Among them is Prince Yaroslav the Wise of Kyiv, whom the creators of the series called "the ruler of Northern Russia."

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy also reacted to the historical error on Twitter.

"Oh, please, Netflix, Yaroslav the Wise was the Grand Duke of Kyiv from 1019 until his death. A time when there was no Russia at all. Kyivan Rus is not Russia," the department urged, adding a link to a thematic educational video.

The press service of the ICIP informed LIGA.Life, that there was already a conversation with the regional director of Netflix, Alex Long, so they are waiting for "correction of this situation."

At the time of publishing the news from the Twitter account of the series "Vikings: Valhalla", the post was removed, there are no explanations in the account.

