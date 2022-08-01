Duda compared Russians in Mariupol to German Nazis in Warsaw: "Same atrocities"

Polish President Andrzej Duda compared what happened in Warsaw during the Second World War to the atrocities of the Russians in Mariupol.

He said this after visiting the exhibition "Warsaw-Mariupol - cities of ruins, cities of struggle, cities of hope", Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"The photos are dramatic, some even very so, but what was so dramatic was what happened here in Warsaw during the Second World War, in particular during the Warsaw Uprising, when battles were fought here, and when the Germans mercilessly killed the civilians of the capital. Unfortunately, the aggression of Russia against Ukraine is just as ruthless today," said Duda.

The exhibition opened on Pilsudskyi Square in front of the headquarters of the "Warsaw" garrison.

"How similar the pictures are, how similar the brutality of those who kill, destroy, destroy the lives of innocent people," Duda commented.

He added that Russia's war against Ukraine, like every war in history, will end someday, but those responsible for atrocities and mass murders of Ukrainians must be punished for their crimes.

"Today, this is the debt of the civilized world. Appropriate tribunals should be established, [war criminals] should be brought to justice," he added.