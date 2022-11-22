ENG
Threat of air strikes from Belarus remains, - General Staff

AFU General Staff released information on possible strikes from Belarus.

"The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes by the enemy, including the use of strike UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

