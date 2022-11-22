Russians shelled six communities of Sumy region: power line damaged

As a result of Russian military shelling of Druzhbivka hromada, a power line was damaged. 20 hits were recorded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of the OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

Around 11:00, the Russian army opened automatic rifle lines along the border of the Esman community. In the Hlukhiv hromada, after 11:40, three machine gun bursts were fired from the territory of Russia in the direction of one of the border villages.

The Shalyha hromada was hit with cannon artillery. There were 9 hits. Around 18:00, the Russian military shelled Putivl community with cannon artillery, 15 explosions. Around 21:00, the Russian army attacked Znob-Novgorod community with multiple rocket launchers. 6 hits were recorded.

