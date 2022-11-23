In Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions there is air defense system

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, air defense was activated.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

"The Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense is working! We don't post anything on social media!" he wrote.

Also, the head of the RMA, Vitaly Kim, reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Mykolaiv region.