If Kyiv falls, Russia will attack Poland. Putin showed his ruthlessness, - Morawiecki

If Kyiv falls, Russia will direct its aggression towards Poland, as dictator Vladimir Putin has "shown his ruthlessness".

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki wrote about this in an article for the Super Expressie newspaper, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the incident with the fall of a rocket in Poland, which led to the death of two citizens, made the country realize how close war is.

He noted that Putin has been terrorizing Ukraine for many months, and the Russian missile strikes are not aimed at military targets, but at civilians.

Read more: Zelensky welcomes European Parliament’s recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism: Russian Federation must be isolated at all levels

"Poland was not directly attacked, which is the result of Polish analyzes and the experience of the allies. Intelligence data shows that it was an accident. But the main reason is known - if it were not for the war, if it were not for the massive shelling of Ukraine, this would never have happened. Responsibility for this Only Russia bears the tragedy," Morawiecki wrote.

He added that Poland is safe and does not want a war with Russia, which can be avoided through the victory of Ukraine.

"Putin has shown that he is a ruthless politician who will stop at nothing. If Kyiv falls, Russia will direct its aggression towards Poland," Morawiecki summarized.