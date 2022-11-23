Zelensky welcomes European Parliament’s recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism: Russian Federation must be isolated at all levels
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the European Parliament’s decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses means of terrorism.
The head of state announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"I welcome the European Parliament's decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses means of terrorism. It is necessary to isolate Russia at all levels and bring it to justice to put an end to its long-term policy of terrorism in Ukraine and the world," Zelensky said.
