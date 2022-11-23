Emergency shutdowns in all regions during day, - "Ukrenergo

The missile attack is still ongoing, but energy infrastructure facilities have already been hit. Emergency shutdowns occur in all regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo."

"This is a necessary step to protect power grids from additional technological accidents and support the operation of the power system. Repair crews and units of the State Emergency Service will begin the elimination of damage immediately after the end of the air alert. But due to frost and freezing rain in some regions, emergency restoration work on damaged objects by terrorists' missiles may last longer. During the period of lack of electricity, we ask you to take care of yourself and your relatives, as well as help those who need it nearby," the message reads.







