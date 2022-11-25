At night, explosions rang out in Armiansk

Explosions were heard in Armiansk, in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, around three in the morning today.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"In Ermeni Bazar/Armiansk, which is occupied by the Russian Federation, the glue on the posted announcements has not had time to dry yet, as the shelters indicated on them have already come in handy: today around 3 a.m., explosions were heard in Ermeni Bazar/Armiansk, windows were broken in some houses ", the message says.

Chubarov noted that Vasyl Telizhenko, the representative of the Armenian occupation authorities, also wrote about the explosions: "Please keep calm, the air defense system is working."

