Norway handed Ukraine self-propelled guns M109A3GN, spare parts for equipment and winter clothing for the military. PHOTOS

Norway handed over a new batch of military aid to the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the Norwegian publication TV2.no, Censor.NET informs.

Norway transferred: 1 M109 self-propelled artillery installation (SAU) of 155 mm caliber, 20 thousand spare parts for previously provided such artillery installations, 55 thousand units of winter military clothing, 55 thousand dressing materials and individual packages, and 30 thousand dry rations.

"Ukrainians must have asked about winter clothes. Several countries, including our Scandinavian friends, are now joining forces to donate clothes. There is a great need for this now," Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram told the publication.

According to the publication, the cargo was delivered secretly. In Norway, a small number of people were informed about the upcoming shipment.

